The Rare, Skin-Healing “Super Honey” You’ve Never Heard Of

By having their own hives on the grounds, the Snowberry team is able to do more than produce their own honey without disturbing the fragile ecosystem: Their bees give back by pollinating plants in the surrounding areas. Then, once a year, around February or March, the kanuka trees on the Snowberry property begin to bloom into soft, downy pale pink and white flowers. This is when the brand's in-house beekeepers choose the strongest hives from which to carefully remove the bees and extract honey from the combs. Each hive produces anywhere from 30 to 50 kilograms of kanuka honey per season; only a small portion of that is needed each year to create the actives that go into Snowberry skin care.