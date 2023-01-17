A decade ago, “natural deodorant” (a catchall term that more or less just means “aluminum-free” deodorant) was niche and trendy. Slowly but surely, people were putting down their trusty tubes of Secret Shower Fresh in lieu of consciously marketed alternatives. (I know, because I was one of them.) However, in 2023, aluminum-free deos aren’t particularly newfangled — in fact, I’d go as far to say that in a beauty landscape where “clean” is (whatever that means) is king, an aluminum-fueled antiperspirant almost feels…démodé?
Which brings me to Glossier, the beloved beauty startup that through all of its ups and downs, has launched my new favorite deodorant — and I’ll tell you why.
For me, a premium deodorant (aka one that costs more than $5) has to check a variety of boxes: I want the formula to not make my underarms feel like they’re on fire, and, above all, it needs to keep B.O. in check. Then, I want to feel good about the packaging — a refillable case isn’t just chic, but a win for the environment. Lastly, I want the fragrance to be a cut above the flowery, powdery options marketed to women like me. In all of these respects, Glossier has passed with flying colors, IMHO.
I’ve been on the natural deodorant kick for a while, so when I switched from my previous formula (Corpus, which I still love) to Glossier new drop’s for the purposes of this review, it was a seamless (i.e., not stinky) transition. (If you’re brand new to aluminum-free formulas, expect an adjustment period that can last up to a few months.) In place of aluminum, Glossier’s deodorant is powered by potato starch to absorb moisture, plus magnesium hydroxide to reduce pit stains and keep clothes fresh. Lastly, there’s elderberry extract and coconut oil help keep underarm skin soothed and happy, which is key if you shave regularly.
The texture and glide are super smooth and buttery, and the scent options are elevated: There’s the signature Glossier You scent, plus Orange Blossom Neroli (which matches the brand’s Body Hero range), Sandstone (a verdant, cypress scent), and an unscented option. I went with Sandstone, which was utterly delicious but not at all overpowering. Lastly, let’s talk about the tube: Both the case and refill pods are fully recyclable, and the outer carton can be tossed in your mixed-paper bin.
For $22 for a case and single refill (and $18 from there for individual refill pods), I’ll admit that you can easily find cheaper alternatives. However, taking into account how well it worked for me, plus the skin-care-like ingredients, I’d say Glossier has knocked its deodorant out of the park — and I can only imagine it’s been requested from the community for a long time. The thing is I don’t think Glossier tried to make the best clean deodorant out there as much as it sought to make the best deodorant that just happens to not have aluminum in it — and I’d say it did just that.
