The clean beauty industry is on track to grow almost 10 percent each year and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2024, according to Statista Research. In another three years, in 2027, this market is projected to reach $54 billion (!!). YPulse Insights found that 66 percent of 13-39-year-olds say they’re more likely to buy a personal care or beauty product that has a “clean” label on it. So if you are one of the millions of customers around the world that has already bought a clean-beauty marketed product, why did you buy it? And more specifically, what does it mean to you? That’s the thing about clean beauty — the definition is subjective and self-regulated. Every brand, retailer, and chemist will have varying definitions. Neither the FDA nor any government agency certifies this term, contributing to the wide usage as brands take it upon themselves to self-dub as “clean beauty.”