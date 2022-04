This Sustainable Body Care Celebrates The Outdoor Lifestyle

I will tell you right now: I feel like a freakin' Greek goddess when I use this body oil . After showering, nothing feels more indulgent than anointing myself from the neck down with the brand’s golden jojoba-and-sea-buckthorn-infused oil. It has the same invigorating scent as the Mind and Body Wash – which you can also get in perfume oil rollerball form, FYI. The texture is hydrating but not too greasy, which I can appreciate. (And don't get me wrong — I love a lotion but there's something especially luxurious about an oil.)