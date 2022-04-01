This Sustainable Body Care Celebrates The Outdoor Lifestyle

Bathing Culture's origin story is one that celebrates both a love of the outdoors and a love of washing the outdoors off your body at the end of a long day. (According to Arnold and Hollinger, the duo had a long-standing joke about never being able to get squeaky clean after a day of biking and trekking around Northern California.) Enter: A brand that doesn't take itself too seriously but uses organic, biodegradable, plant-based ingredients to create effective soaps that evoked the distinct scents of mountains and beaches that they frequented.