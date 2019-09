I Wore Natural Deodorant For One Week — & This Is What Happened

So how did it hold up? Every morning, I take 40 minutes to walk to work at a somewhat terrifying pace (or so I’m told). By the time I arrive, I’m definitely sweating more than usual — and in desperate need of some antiperspirant. But I was more concerned about the fragrance, which had really been activated by the moisture. I smelled like a lemon grove. This may sound fairly pleasant, but it was intense.I carried on with it for a week. Through exercise classes and public speaking, it did the job. All day long. I’m kind of sold. But, then, the weather is milder now and I’d still be a bit terrified to get on the subway in mid-summer with only a bit of scented coconut oil to guard me.The Natural Deodorant Co. insists that your regular deodorant comes with health risks. Its press release reads: “Antiperspirants contain chemicals such as zirconium and aluminum that are absorbed through the pores in the skin, where they react with water and swell. This swelling forms a gel that blocks perspiration… Worse still, in lab studies, aluminum and zirconium have been found to enter cells and cause mutations in DNA that could lead to cancerous growth.”But, really, the jury is still out on this. The National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health have no conclusive evidence linking deodorant and cancer, the U.K. National Health Service claims there haven’t been big enough studies to suggest a link between the two, and Cancer Research U.K.’s official line is: “There is no convincing evidence that antiperspirants and deodorants cause breast cancer.”We probably do expose ourselves to too many chemicals, so it certainly makes sense to use a natural deodorant. And it stood up to the test way better than I thought it would. But, like faux fur, maybe it's just for the winter months. And I might have to investigate some other fragrances before I fully commit.