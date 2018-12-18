Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Anonymous
Work & Money
I'm In An Open Marriage & This Is How We Manage Our Finances
Anonymous
Dec 18, 2018
Relationships
Do You Still Think I'm A Nice Person? 29 Questions With An Ex
Anonymous
Nov 23, 2018
Work & Money
I Wore A Fake Engagement Ring To A Job Interview...Seriously
Anonymous
Mar 30, 2017
Tech
Former Apple Employees On What It's
Really
Like To Work ...
We've already brought you true confessions from Starbucks and Sephora employees. Now, we're taking a look at what it's like to work at Apple. Do they get
by
Anonymous
Skin Care
I Wore Natural Deodorant For One Week — & This Is What Happened
When it comes to my beauty routine, you could say I'm pretty far from au naturel. I highlight my hair, use super-strength whitening toothpaste, and spritz
by
Anonymous
Weddings
What A Former Wedding Planner Wishes You Knew
Cake tastings, dress shopping, picking out colors, choosing your “first dance” song — what’s not to love about being a wedding planner? A lot of
by
Anonymous
Work & Money
Does Not Having Student Loans Make Me A Bad Person?
I was at a party in Manhattan recently when the topic turned to apartment hunting. A friend of a friend knows that I live in a studio, so she started
by
Anonymous
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted