The Date That Was My First One Sober

He’s an artist, and let me play around with his supplies for a while. He asked if I wanted to make out . At that point, despite my sobriety, I felt good. I wasn’t an awkward weirdo. I mean, maybe I was, but I didn’t feel that way around him. I was also aroused. I don’t think I’d ever given myself the time or attention to see if I was actually turned on by someone before sleeping with them — usually I just agreed.