How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeout Sessions

Making out is seriously underrated. After you start having sex with a new partner, your kissing time can get cut down in favor of other activities... but it doesn’t have to be that way. Making out for ages first can make sex feel even better and of course, it’s super-pleasurable on its own too.
Kissing with tongue, aka French kising, is “a real party in your mouth that can heighten foreplay and arousal,” Andréa Demirjian, kissing expert and author of KISSING: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About One of Life’s Sweetest Pleasures, previously told Refinery29. And making out isn’t limited to French kissing (though it can include plenty of it). Neck kisses, ear kisses, touching each other over (or under) your clothes, and even dry-humping can all be included, too.
Keep in mind that making out will be different person to person — one person might love ear kisses, while the next thinks they tickle. "Great kissing is part knowledge, part attitude, and part skill," Eric Marlowe Garrison, an AASECT-certified clinical sexologist and author, previously told Refinery29. "There is also no universal definition of a great kiss, so learning how to kiss well is a game of show and tell.”
If you’re lost on how to begin making out, here’s what to do — take these tips as a general guideline, and feel free to improvise.