I Love My Job But I Make More Money From My Sugar Daddy

I am working hard to become financially independent as a journalist. I’m applying for full-time jobs and regularly pitching ideas to editors but if the time comes where I can’t make ends meet within this career choice or David decides to end the arrangement, I am willing to consider alternative employment and living circumstances. And while I’m not actively dating in the traditional sense, I would also consider ending the arrangement if the right man came along. In the three years I’ve known David, a handful of men my own age have asked me out — all on mediocre, unappealing dates. One asked me to come to his house to watch Netflix on the first date because he “couldn’t be bothered to take me for dinner.” One expected me to travel to a bar over an hour’s train ride away (and a five-minute walk from his flat) and one ghosted me after arranging drinks. I’m not against dating men my own age but, in my experience, older men tend to be far more gentlemanly and considerate, often meeting me halfway between our homes or insisting on dinner dates and getting me an Uber home so I’m safe. The chivalry is unmatched and while it might make me sound like a princess, I can’t help but find it incredibly attractive.