I’m 50, A CEO, & A Former Sugar Daddy — Here’s What I Want You To Know

The third woman I call the "mercenary," and she was the most dangerous person I think I ever met. She scared the shit out of me. She would say anything to make you think she loved you. She lied about not having a boyfriend, not living with him, got all the money, gifts, trips, and plane tickets, and when her boyfriend finally threw her out, she came crawling to me. So she ended up moving in with me for a while, and then I got set her up in an apartment. Once, I got really ill, and I told her what was going on, and I said, hey, look we need to have a real relationship, or this isn't going to work. And to this day, I haven't heard back.