I'm A Sugar Baby—& I Expect A Gift On EVERY First Date

How did you get your start?

"I started sugar babying when I was between jobs. I was just at home watching Netflix, and I saw this documentary about sugar babies and their lifestyle. This one girl said she received $3,000 to go on a date. Since I was unemployed, and I wasn't sure where I was going, I created an account. At first, I treated it like a normal dating site. I had pictures with my face and everything. Then I learned that you shouldn’t so transparent about who you are — of course. Someone I knew found me on the site and told me I needed to hide myself, and my heart just dropped. I was like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, what was I thinking?'