I'm A Sugar Baby—& I Expect A Gift On Every First Date

In the past few months, we've chatted with sugar babies making anywhere from £2,000 to £10,000 a month. Some view sites like Seeking Arrangement or Arrangement.com as extensions of online dating — with a few more benefits. Others, however, treat their dates as work; their sugar daddies are like clients.
In our fifth interview with a sugar baby, we meet a 26-year-old New Yorker who only goes on first dates if a gift is promised, and once received £16,000 to discuss books on the phone. Read her full interview below, and if you have any questions, leave a comment below (politely, please) and she might just answer them.
How did you get your start?
"I started sugar babying when I was between jobs. I was just at home watching Netflix, and I saw this documentary about sugar babies and their lifestyle. This one girl said she received $3,000 (£2,400) to go on a date. Since I was unemployed, and I wasn't sure where I was going, I created an account. At first, I treated it like a normal dating site. I had pictures with my face and everything. Then I learned that you shouldn’t so transparent about who you are — of course. Someone I knew found me on the site and told me I needed to hide myself, and my heart just dropped. I was like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, what was I thinking?'
"So I got completely off the site, but I had given my number out to one guy before that, and we dated for four months. It was very tumultuous. He was married, and he loved the idea of having this affair, and I fell into the whole gimmick. I didn't know better. He gave me a credit card, and I had a certain amount to spend on it. We would go shopping, and we were supposed to go to Paris together, and I was like, Oh my gosh, I'm getting $5,000 (£4,000) a month. He was spinning me in this web."
When did you get back on the site?
"After that relationship ended. At first, I was against dating a married man, but a lot of them are married. The ones you might have things in common with, or the ones you would be attracted to, they're married. I can think of a few who were well-known bachelors in the city, and they liked the site because the girls on the site aren’t nearly as clingy — they want someone they can go on a beautiful date, go shopping, have this amazing fun time, but if they never text you again you won't bother them."
