I Make $500,000 A Year—& I Have 4 Sugar Babies

"Since then, it’s just been hard to find someone consistent. I'd meet someone, and we’d start and stop for two months at a time, and it was just exhausting. You know, we would get into that honeymoon period, and then it would be like, Oh, I want to see you several nights a week. I just had other priorities, and it’s hard to foster real intimacy if you’re not putting the other person first, and to be honest I was putting my work first. I think once you get into your early 30s, a lot of men, whether or not they want to admit it, want to settle down and I just wasn’t fitting in the mold of what a typical 31 or 32-year-old woman wanted. So it just kept happening over and over again and I realized that it just wasn’t giving me what I needed and I wasn't being fair to them."