“I’ve Had Lots Of Positive Experiences”: Women On Sex & Dating With A Stoma

Finding this self-confidence will help remind you never to settle for less than you deserve. King’s now very comfortable being single — “It’s actually really nice; I’m in this little bubble of being happy with my own company,” — and having been through so much, she won’t be settling. “Now, I know that I’m not going to get into a relationship for the sake of a man just… Liking me,” she says. “I know what I want and I’m not afraid to say no.” Kivits agrees with this sentiment, encouraging those concerned about navigating the dating landscape with a stoma to “remind yourself that you deserve care, compassion and respect, and that you are only available for the right kind of person.”