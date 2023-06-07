How Do I Reveal To My Partner What I Really Want?

Although she was initially scared to bring it up and sat on her question for a while (while also doing her own research on the topic), she's glad she brought it up. "How many more people are not saying what they want because it would rock the boat? But in the meantime, it's hurting them?" she asks. "For me, it was like, if I don't say something, I might do something crazy or become resentful. Of course, you're worried about how the other person will respond. What if they say it's over? You don't want to upset the apple cart, but you pay the price for not bringing it up too."