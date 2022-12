After going to different colleges, Carolyn and her boyfriend decided to "open up” the relationship for a semester. "It went terribly because we didn't know what we were doing," she says. They decided to "close" it back up and continued dating monogamously. It wasn't until grad school that Carolyn really began diving into polyamory after years of being curious about it. "At that point, I’d been in a monogamous relationship for four years, and when it ended, I was pretty clear that I needed to live my romantic relationships in a much more authentic way," she says. "That meant exploring ethical non-monogamy and dating more queer people. I was 24, living in New York on my own, and I started with more passive exploration." She read The Ethical Slut and Opening Up . She listened to the podcast Multiamory and learned about Ester Perel . "I tried to get my feet wet by learning communication techniques and relationship structures," she says. "All that cemented for me that this was the path I needed to be on."