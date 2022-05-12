I Set Boundaries With My Racist In-Laws — Will My Partner Resent Me?

Feeling clear on your boundaries will not only help you have more peace in your home, but it will also model for your children what healthy relationships feel like. I know I would do anything I could to support my kids in feeling confident in their identity and heritage, which can amount to feeling beautiful in their own skin. This is especially important because I know your daughter has already expressed she feels the opposite at times. I can understand the sadness you must have felt hearing that from your child. I’m biracial (Black and Japanese), and have two biracial, Black children. I, too, noticed them actively talking about race and beauty from a very young age. As parents in this world, we really do have our work cut out for us; but we can use modelling and language to help our kids understand that although their brown skin and hair might not always be reflected back around them, it does not make them any less beautiful or worthy of love.