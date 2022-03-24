Women Rule Dembow Music — Even Amid The Industry’s Rampant Sexism & Racism

According to Max Gousse, the CEO of Artistry Group, which represents dembow artists like La Moyeta, ignoring women is bad business. “Women are a force in dembow, so representation is essential to growing the genre. Promoters in general should be more progressive in seeking out and booking these rising dembow stars,” he tells Somos. We know, however, that it’s more than ad dollars at risk. Music history is rife with not just the exploitation of women and anti-gay views, but with anti-Black sentiment all while Black life serves as the genre’s bedrock and cultural cachet—and no group has suffered more from this than Black women.