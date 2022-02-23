Even still, Yailin wouldn’t be the first artist to pop off after collaborating or dating someone more established in the industry. In fact, ex-girlfriend Karol G indiscreetly used Anuel’s bad-boy lifestyle to build her own street cred. It’s through collaborations with Anuel that she was able to retire her good-girl-next door image and be taken seriously while singing about secret romances in “Secreto” and cheating on partners in “Culpables.” Without Anuel, the pop star also would have never been able to release a song called “Bichota,” Puerto Rican slang for a woman who runs a drug business. As he did with Karol, Anuel is yet again using his platform to elevate the career of his latest love interest. The difference: she’s a Black woman from a Caribbean ‘hood.