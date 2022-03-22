Women Rule Dembow Music — Even Amid The Industry’s Rampant Sexism & Racism

Visibility in dembow is still building and the collaboration among its women will continue to move the genre forward and expand its reach and influence. But dembow fans might prove to have the upper hand. “Black women, in this case, female dembow fans, have a distinctive power in that they’re the ones who set the tone, who set and validate these street trends before they reach mainstream,” Gata reminds us. “If these cultural moments are not reflective of those that carry the culture, it speaks volumes about your respect for what is the actual culture™.”