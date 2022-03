Women Rule Dembow Music — Even Amid The Industry’s Rampant Sexism & Racism

Dominican dembow is a sound all its own and reflective of the Caribbean nation’s local rhythms in music like bachata and merengue. It stands apart from other so-called urban Latin genres in that “it remains Black in representation,” as Panamanian reggaeton historian Katelina “Gata” Eccleston points out to Refinery29 Somos. Unique to dembow is also how the music is danced, which clearly draws from footwork inherent to juke , syncopation in breakdancing , and afrobeats movement. In many ways, the genre is a celebration of Blackness, but it has failed to extol Black women. “It’s been incredibly difficult to move in this industry,” La Moyeta says. “To this day, I get bullied a lot online for the way that I look. I get a lot of offensive comments toward my skin color, a lot of ugly words about the way I act and speak. But with time, it’s almost like you have to grow thick skin and come to understand that there will always be ignorant people with something to say.”