I Went To Uni With My High School Boyfriend & It Wasn’t Easy

Over the summer we talked about how miserable we were and agreed that we would not live together in second year. We would make more effort to find more friends and keep some distance between ourselves to ensure our relationship lasted. With this distance in place, we both felt so much happier in our second year. I had new friends, a new flat that looked out on the sea and my mental health was beginning to return to normal. After a while, though, I found it difficult to be alone. It almost felt like I was having withdrawal symptoms from him. He was my support blanket: I was so used to being with him for every second of each day to make me feel loved and less alone. I began to think that in order to get rid of that feeling of weakness – which I realise now is a very normal symptom of BPD – I needed to remove him from my life. In my irrational state, I decided that we should split so that I wasn’t depending on him to sustain my happiness. That same week I went out with some of my friends to a club and explored what it felt like to be single for the first time. I kissed various strangers – boys and girls – and thought that this was the right thing for me to do to feel better mentally and become more independent, to 'find myself'.