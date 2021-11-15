“You’re My Favourite Person”: When Love Turns Toxic For Those With BPD

In regards to my new connection, it has been just over a year since we first spoke and though I did not expect it, this current friendship has helped deepen my understanding of myself. Before, I believed my FP 'completed me'; this time I have made a conscious effort to find out why they make me feel secure. As I write, we haven’t spoken in days but I haven’t felt any feelings of rejection or abandonment. I do miss him but even if we were never to talk again, I doubt I would feel abandoned. Of course, I still have my moments but this current relationship is tangible evidence that I am getting better.