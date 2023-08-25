I Fantasise About Other People During Sex. Is My Relationship Doomed?

Finally, ask yourself if you are deeply bothered by the fact that you are fantasising about someone else. If you are, it does not matter that you are not doing anything inherently wrong — we need to simply acknowledge that it is not how you want to be in the world. That alone matters a lot. Have you tried redirecting your focus to the present moment, especially during sex compared to masturbating alone? What would it be like to concentrate on the sensations in your body, your breathing, and the feeling of air filling your lungs during sex? Next time you are intimate, try being present and truly experiencing the pleasure that comes with the experience. Perhaps the bravest vulnerability is not turning to fantasy, but in fighting through the challenges of being fully present in the moment with your partner.