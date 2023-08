I Fantasise About Other People During Sex. Is My Relationship Doomed?

Opening this conversation with your partner can feel less scary if you are doing regular relationship check-ins . Many couples do them once a month for money and it’s a great practice around sex and intimacy as well. Start by thinking about what you want to share with her, then get even more honest with yourself about whether or not the feeling that you’re doing something wrong shows up as a block to intimacy during sex. Once you get clarity on that, you can start the conversation with your partner like this: “I am feeling really good about our relationship and would love to do some regular check-ins to give us a place to discuss things so we stay on the same page. I am curious how you are feeling about our sex life and if you are feeling connected to me during sex?” You can then open up about your feelings about being emotionally present during sex.