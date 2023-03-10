I Can’t Stop ‘Sense-Checking’ In My Relationships

Ultimately, we need to be able to look to ourselves for reassurance above all else. But we’re not all born with this inner compass. If trusting our motivations, actions or words in certain social scenarios is something we find difficult, then occasionally sense-checking with trusted others (so long as it’s a give-and-take relationship and the person we’re sense-checking with has the emotional bandwidth at the time) could help us on our journey towards that point of quiet inner confidence. After all, humans are social creatures and it’s natural to look to other trusted humans to help us navigate our way through life.