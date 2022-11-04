Will My Healthy Polyamorous Relationship Survive In A New City?

During moves or times of high stress, some relationships slip into patterns of disconnection. That's often because, for some, it just feels safer to isolate and take care of yourself, even though most of us feel comforted in connection. To avoid any issues, I recommend you each ask yourselves every day how you are feeling — you could do this by taking a body scan or journaling. Then, this is important, share this with each other. That way, you're not leaving your partner to interpret any big mood shifts on their own, especially if they have nothing to do with your partnership, but other anxieties you're feeling about a new job or school, missing old friends, or dating in a new community. It is not your partner's job to fix what's causing tension in your outside life, but they should know what's going on with you. Given that you have a history of trauma with your past relationship, taking mindful, active steps to divulge how you're feeling may help make you feel safer with your partner (though it sounds like you already do that well in this relationship, which will serve you).