Will My Healthy Polyamorous Relationship Survive In A New City?

Another way to overcome any fears you have: Remember that although a lot will be new when exploring ENM in a new setting, you're not starting from scratch. You moved to Austin already having started to successfully explore what ENM is like in this healthy relationship. You can build from there. Remember times you felt confident in your partnership and in exploring polyamory in the past. Use those examples to remind yourselves: If you mess up, you know how to talk about it and how to repair, which is very different from your last open relationship . You bravely shared that your last partnership was abusive — one common habit people often take away from relationships where there is abuse is being afraid to directly express their needs because they were working to keep the other person happy for fear of backlash. Just noticing these tendencies of ours and digging into where they stem from can help us keep our future partnerships. Some ways to start this work: The book Attached includes a worksheet called the " relationship inventory " that may help you identify any recurring habits. (Although it wasn't designed specifically for those practicing ENM, it still may help.) Another way to start this work is to journal or think about the connection your primary caretakers had growing up and how that shaped you.