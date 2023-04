How ‘Picky’ Is Too ‘Picky’ When It Comes to Choosing A Partner?

It's all a tricky balance, one she's working on navigating. Recently, Chantal — who usually is the one to reject potential partners — confessed feelings for a friend of hers who did not check all her boxes. They'd been pals for a long time, and had hooked up before. She felt something for him, even though he lived far away. He ended up flipping her usual script and telling he didn't see anything long-term . This stung. It also reminded her of the other complicated aspect of finding love — even if you do find a potential match, it has to align for them too. Chantal's processing this. She's also continually considering her negotiables and non-negotiables, while keeping in mind that she's comfortable being single — and that's okay.