You may be asking yourself, “What is the Lion’s Gate portal?” It marks the time that the star Sirius — the brightest blue star in the sky, which is known as the “Spiritual Sun” and has a long history of astronomical significance among groups including ancient Egyptians and the Dogon tribe of Africa — rises and becomes visible in the sky. This time of year is also when the sun is in its home in Leo , the sign of the lion. And the date — 8/8 — is a transformative and powerful number in numerology , one that brings change; 88 also represents infinity. This year’s new moon just adds an extra boost of life-changing energy.