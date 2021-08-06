Here’s Why The Lion’s Gate Portal Is Making This New Moon “Super Intense”

You may be better off focusing on creating necessary endings than new beginnings. Montúfar says that the T-square forming between the moon and these two planets is bringing an unpredictable energy. "This new moon is highlighting all the change we are going through this year, and its influence might be better for breaking old patterns and habits than for planting seeds of intention," she says. "T-squares are moments of crisis and wake-up calls, and this new moon is surely going to deliver an important message." Now is the time to let go of what isn't serving you, whether it's bad habits, bad friends, or even bad jobs. While there's no need to search for answers just yet, acknowledging what must be done to create meaningful change is a good first step.