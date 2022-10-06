No, You Don’t Need To Have The Same Interests As The Person You’re Dating

Different opinions and interests also prevent boredom. Mancunians Lizzie, 27, and Harry, 29, have been together for almost 10 years and note that their differences are what keep the relationship fresh. "There are interests we’ve picked up from each other and do together but it’s the separate ones which allow us to have independence and our own space," says Lizzie. The couple certainly don’t agree on everything, especially when it comes to what constitutes fun – yoga vs rugby, for example. "You have friends for a reason," she continues. "They’re who I have the most shared tastes with, and it makes spending time with them that much more fun."