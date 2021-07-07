Ultimately I wonder whether we are simply afraid of setting the bar for our relationship too high. There's a scene early on in When Harry Met Sally where Harry explains to Sally why he never gives his girlfriends a lift to the airport: "When you take someone to the airport it's clearly the beginning of a relationship [then] eventually things move on and you don’t take someone to the airport and I never wanted anyone to say to me, 'How come you never take me to the airport anymore?'" True, it's a cynical stance and Harry eventually grasps the limitations of this way of thinking. Yet I believe it speaks to a very real fear, which many of us have, of losing the spark in our relationships once we exit the so-called honeymoon phase. When we photograph ourselves, we crystallise a moment in time. It will probably be a happy moment since we do not, generally speaking, record the unhappy occasions. Do we thereby sentence ourselves to a lifetime of trying to live up to that moment when we were perfectly happy? A lifetime of never taking each other to the airport anymore?