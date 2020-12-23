As tempting as it may be to say, "see you never, 2020," we're taking a moment to reflect on the year — and owning what we learned to do some *serious* manifesting ahead of 2021. One way to make it happen that's not actual witchcraft? Mindful journals that allow you to put thoughts and feelings to paper.
We asked R29 readers to share what their intentions were as we head into 2021 and then compiled the most popular responses into a neat guide of helpful planners. We're ringing in 2021 with a fresh perspective, renewed appreciation, and some dynamite goals and thought-starters that a journal can help capture and catapult into real life. (And trust us, you don't need to be a "planner person" to upgrade from a crowded Notes app on your phone to the IRL thing.)
Whether you want to neutralize negativity vis-à-vis a gratitude practice or want to boost that bank account with healthy money habits, we're kicking things off with a shortlist of healthy manifestations to get the party started. Ahead, find 22 journals that'll inspire you to live your best life.
