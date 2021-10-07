My Stoma Saved My Life – But Really Damaged My Mental Health

Before the surgery I didn’t really have a life. I'm a very social person but I was going to the toilet four or five times a day – I had to stay at home and I couldn't really live my normal life so I hid away. But I had no idea what [a stoma] was before I went into surgery – I'd never googled it, nobody from the medical profession had told me about it before. I know that they don't actively push surgery because they don't want people to have this happen to them. But it would be nice for other people in my position if they could know the potentials of what the next stages could be because when they started telling me about how they're going to remove my large intestine and fit me with my small intestine on the outside of my body, I got really upset. I got to the point where I felt like I would not be classed as a human being and got into a big mental battle with myself. It was terrifying because being 21, you can't help but think, Oh my god I'm having this massive life change. They did say that it’s going to improve my quality of life but you're still changing your body, potentially forever.