I Wore 'Natural' Deodorant For One Week

First reaction to this whole new world: how am I even supposed to put it on? It’s just a tub of gritty paste – the consistency is a bit like the frosting on a cupcake… but one that’s been sitting out for a while. Unsure whether to apply a dollop or a smidgen, I end up emailing the company to ask (er, how about some on-packet directions, NDC? Surely I can’t have been the first person standing in a towel looking bemused). Anyway, they respond by telling me a “pea-sized amount” should do the trick and just to use my fingers. I give it another go.