I Wore 'Natural' Deodorant For One Week

But how does it hold up? Every morning I take 40 minutes walking to work at a somewhat terrifying pace (or so I’m told). By the time I arrive, I’m definitely sweating more than normal (an antiperspirant literally stops you perspiring) but it’s hardly at Tom Cruise levels . Besides, I’m more concerned about the fragrance, which has really been activated by the moisture. I smell like a lemon grove. This might sound fairly pleasant until you realise that no perfume or shower gel (bar Original Source, which no-one over the age of 16 should own) contains lemon as its principal scent and there’s a reason for this. It’s how I imagine someone in Beverly Hills 90210 might smell.