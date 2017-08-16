For the longest time, I was turned off by natural deodorant. It's definitely a gamble (as you can assume most of Shailene Woodley's suggestions might be), but once you pass through the smelly transitional period, it's smooth sailing from there. In fact, half our beauty team swears by the stuff — and they aren't alone. It seems as though one celebrity is also airing her naturally-scented-armpits laundry: Alicia Keys.
The singer and patron saint of the no-makeup movement revealed her beauty secret on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Keys was given the challenge to sing an everyday sentence created by Corden. Naturally, she made the line, "Natural deodorant makes promises it can’t keep," sound like a verse in a heart-wrenching ballad. And she also mentioned that the statement is a fact.
"I use natural deodorant, and me and my husband talk about this all the time,” she said before breaking into song. “Anytime he asks to borrow my deodorant, he is so upset at me at the end of the day.” Now why would husband and record producer, Swizz Beatz, be upset about this? Well, it might be because natural deo is not the best at blocking our your natural musk. On the upside: You kind of get used to it — you just have to be down with your personal aroma to make it work.
Word to the wise? If you want to prevent sweating and don't mind having your underarms smell like an artificial rose, stick to the deodorant you can pick up at the drugstore for $5. But if you're willing to live like Keys for a bit (or just would rather not worry about the chemicals), then maybe it's time you give the natural route a go.
