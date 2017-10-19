Sadly, this is a worldwide pathology, created by colonialism, exploited by marketers. https://t.co/OB2PtJrO6N— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 20, 2017
No point being aggravated by Nivea since quite frankly this is what they do!— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) October 18, 2017
Case and point. pic.twitter.com/TrIotUMRiN
Nivea, Dove, all of them sell skin lightening products. In the US it's "love ur skin" but in Africa it's "light is right" https://t.co/b7agR1AoVE— chrollo (@futimah) October 19, 2017
Dark skin shaming is prevalent. Growing up we were taught that light skin was better, "finer". In our FOLK TALES even, light skin = Pretty— Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) October 19, 2017
This is why black businesses need to rise up and cater for our needs. Nivea can’t get away with pushing this skin lightening agenda across Africa. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/8uR7XHNgVa— William Adoasi (@WilliamAdoasi) October 18, 2017
Anti blackness & white supremacy are global we need to look at the roots of why people bleach, Nivea are catering to a demand.— GHANA'S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) October 18, 2017
Nivea removes 'white is purity' deodorant advert branded 'racist' https://t.co/aXA9P6fY0N pic.twitter.com/tTxUcfP5xI— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) April 4, 2017