The Internet Is Trolling This Rapper About His Hair — But It's Really Not That Funny

Though both of my parents have a substantial amount of rhythm, I can't dance to save my life. Sure, I can 1-2 step with the best of them, or even nod my head along to the beat of a song without looking too suspect. But as for actual dance moves? Nope. Except for one: The Motorcycle, as made famous by rapper Yung Joc . Don't act like you don't remember "It's Goin Down" or the moves that came along with it. Place two arms in the air, and crank them back and forth as if you were — you guessed it — revving up a motorcycle.