The Internet Is Trolling This Rapper About His Hair — But It's Really Not That Funny

Admittedly, 2006 was the last time I thought about Yung Joc before he made his debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2014. When he resurfaced, he definitely got my attention... but not necessarily in a good way. If you look up "baby mama drama" in the dictionary, you'll see a selfie of Joc, along with his four former lovers and eight kids. But surprisingly, do you want to know what really gets people talking about the star? His glamorous blowout.