Future's Hairstylist Is Telling All

For Future and Hndrxx, the rockstar wanted to go lighter. Of course, he's not a stranger to dyeing (he went really blond in 2014), but worked with Shekinah to do something a little different. "We lightened his dreads for his albums about two months ago," she says. "Some are lighter, and some of the color goes all the way to the root. We just wanted to switch up the placement." To do that, she alternated with 20 and 30-volume formulas of Redken's Pro-Oxide Creme Developer, and used the brand's Highlift to get a contrast of color levels all over.