The people behind the scenes typically run the show in the media. And in the age of social media and viral content, those individuals can actually steal the show. Case in point: A few years from now, it’s not likely that people are still going to be excited about that one episode of Complex Media’s online series, Everyday Struggle, where Migos and the host, Joe Budden, come really close to scuffling on the carpet at the 2017 BET Awards. But many will probably still remember Krystyn Price, even if they don’t know her name.
Shortly after the BET Awards ended, Everyday Struggle released video footage of a clearly irritated Budden rushing through an interview with Migos. When co-host DJ Akademiks declares that Migos is one of his favorite groups, Budden drops the mic in disgust and walks off camera. Obviously offended, all three members of Migos — Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset — rise to confront him with reinforcements bringing up the rear.
As interest in the video of the altercation between the men grew, someone — keep reading to find out who — had the brilliant idea to slow the video clip down and zoom in on various people in the frame to capture their reactions. Price was one of those people. Her reaction — one of fascination and genuine curiosity — stood out. A perfect GIF was born, and now Price is the face of nosy neighbors, messy friends, and tea sippers everywhere.
Anytime you hear some cursing and yelling and you a messy bitch who lives for drama pic.twitter.com/njbDNzaeEi— lil float ⛵️ (@BMRedd) July 1, 2017
