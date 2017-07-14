

What were actually thinking when you realized that something was going wrong?

"I don’t know if you’ve ever worked an award show, but it’s already chaotic. It’s loud. It’s fast-moving. You have people coming from every angle asking you to get their client onto your platform. I’ve worked Migos’ team before. They’re huge. I love their music. So I’m like ‘Of course we’re going to take Migos on the carpet. Great!’ When they got to the platform, everything seemed to be ok, but I was also getting whoever was next lined up. So I’m listening to the interview but I’m also making sure I’m wrapping… and I was standing in frame and I moved out of frame. That’s why you see me move back in frame, because I heard Joe drop the mic. When he drops the mic and I see them standing, I’m like ‘Oh, they’re done…’ But why is Joe at the back wall...? Why is he rolling up his sleeve…? Oh… Security! [laughs] My brain was just trying to wrap around it. It went from me smiling to the look of confusion."



So you really were trying to figure out what the hell was going on.

"I genuinely was trying to figure out. I was doing my work smile and quickly had to shift. My brain then went into, 'Where is security?,' [and] making, sure everyone was ok. Thank goodness nothing happened and no one was touched, from my understanding. So my immediate thought was ‘I have to call my head of production.’ Because there’s all these different outlets and social media, and I knew this was going to be a headline. Thank goodness we got ahead of it and put the link out and everything was good. It ended up being more light than it was heavy so it worked out."