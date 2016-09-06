Story from Pop Culture

Beyoncé Channeled Foxxy Cleopatra At Her '70s-Themed Birthday Party

Erin Donnelly
Hearing Coldplay perform and rubbing elbows with former President Bill Clinton is a pretty decent way to ring in your 35th birthday. For Beyoncé, it was just the tip of the iceberg.

The pop star kept her birthday celebrations going all Labor Day weekend long. On Monday night, she rounded up her celebrity guests for a Soul Train-themed soiree complete with '70s-inspired costumes, dance-offs, and a birthday cake topped with sparklers.

Us Weekly reports that Alicia Keys, Solange Knowles, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe, Chanel Iman, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Chance the Rapper were among the party guests in attendance. Taking a page out of her former character Foxxy Cleopatra's book, Bey hit the dance floor in a disco-inspired getup that was half hot pants, half bellbottoms. Jay Z dutifully played along in a Jimi Hendrix-style wig. We've said it before and we'll say it again: #relationshipgoals.
Advertisement
This Diddy take on the Farrah Fawcett 'do also deserves a special mention, as does Alicia Keys' fringed top.
Even Blue Ivy, channeling a Jackson Five-era Michael Jackson, made an appearance. Here she is adorably wishing her mother a happy birthday.

Don't feel left out, Beyhive. Bey posted a special message to her supporters on Instagram.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the beautiful and thoughtful birthday wishes," she wrote. "I am so fortunate to have the love and support of my family, my friends, and my hive. We've grown up together and you guys continue to inspire and motivate me every day. I'm so grateful for every challenge, every smile, every tear, every discovery, every sacrifice, every triumph, every stretch mark, every kiss, every scar. I strive to make you proud. I love YOOOUUUU!!!"

Can't wait for next year.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture