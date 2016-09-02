A Guide To Beyoncé's Cinematic History

There are plenty of ways to honor Beyoncé's 35th birthday on September 4. You could listen to "Formation" over and over until the neighbors call to complain. You could round up your squad for a round of "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" choreography at the club. Or, you could Netflix and chill with your favorite Bey films as entertainment.
We're not talking about Lemonade, folks. Long before we even knew what a "visual album" was, Ms. Knowles was beefing up her IMDB profile with acting credits in films like The Fighting Temptations and Obsessed. She demonstrated her range by playing everyone from a singer in a church choir, to an international pop star, to the front-woman of a '60s girl group. (Just kidding! She pretty much always plays singers.)
And the costumes! Oh, the costumes. They're so splendid that you barely even noticed that the dialogue is, for the most part, pretty average.
Now that Lady Gaga's been cast in the remake of A Star is Born, it seems that Bey's return to the cineplex is still a long way out. Until then, we'll always have gems like, er, The Pink Panther.
Behold, a few highlights.
We're not talking about Lemonade, folks. Long before we even knew what a "visual album" was, Ms. Knowles was beefing up her IMDB profile with acting credits in films like The Fighting Temptations and Obsessed. She demonstrated her range by playing everyone from a singer in a church choir, to an international pop star, to the front-woman of a '60s girl group. (Just kidding! She pretty much always plays singers.)
And the costumes! Oh, the costumes. They're so splendid that you barely even noticed that the dialogue is, for the most part, pretty average.
Now that Lady Gaga's been cast in the remake of A Star is Born, it seems that Bey's return to the cineplex is still a long way out. Until then, we'll always have gems like, er, The Pink Panther.
Behold, a few highlights.