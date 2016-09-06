The pop star kept her birthday celebrations going all Labour Day weekend long. On Monday night, she rounded up her celebrity guests for a Soul Train-themed soiree complete with '70s-inspired costumes, dance-offs, and a birthday cake topped with sparklers.
Us Weekly reports that Alicia Keys, Solange Knowles, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe, Chanel Iman, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Chance the Rapper were among the party guests in attendance. Taking a page out of her former character Foxxy Cleopatra's book, Bey hit the dance floor in a disco-inspired getup that was half hot pants, half bellbottoms. Jay Z dutifully played along in a Jimi Hendrix-style wig. We've said it before and we'll say it again: #relationshipgoals.
Beyoncé & Jay Z dancing at her 35th birthday party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zqw6nyXvp1— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 6, 2016
This Diddy take on the Farrah Fawcett 'do also deserves a special mention, as does Alicia Keys' fringed top.
.@iamdiddy and @CassieSuper at Beyoncé's Soul Train-themed birthday party. pic.twitter.com/05U8D5ITTR— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 6, 2016
.@THEREALSWIZZZ and @aliciakeys at Beyoncé's Soul Train-themed birthday party. pic.twitter.com/zW5jfR0vtJ— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 6, 2016
Even Blue Ivy, channeling a Jackson Five-era Michael Jackson, made an appearance. Here she is adorably wishing her mother a happy birthday.
Blue wishing Beyoncé a happy birthday 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lstc4LfGYF— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 6, 2016
Don't feel left out, Beyhive. Bey posted a special message to her supporters on Instagram.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the beautiful and thoughtful birthday wishes," she wrote. "I am so fortunate to have the love and support of my family, my friends, and my hive. We've grown up together and you guys continue to inspire and motivate me every day. I'm so grateful for every challenge, every smile, every tear, every discovery, every sacrifice, every triumph, every stretch mark, every kiss, every scar. I strive to make you proud. I love YOOOUUUU!!!"
Can't wait for next year.