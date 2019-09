Migos has officially “made it.” To clarify, their mainstream notoriety pales in comparison to their mixtape glory. If you've only just been introduced this year, you're late. However, we can’t deny that they’re riding a high wave of popularity — from their Golden Globes shout-out , to teaching a class on culture at the prestigious New York University. They’ve made bedtime stories great again , and they swapped their flashy chains for specs and slacks on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon . With the public packaging of Migos as a pop group that just so happens to make trap music, the application of boy band tropes have followed close behind. In this case, it’s the assumption that there has to be an outlier in the group. That outlier is Quavo. The general consensus seems to be that Quavo is the Beyoncé of Migos. I’ve even joked about it on Twitter, but I’m not sure I’m really convinced.