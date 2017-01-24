“Bad and Boujee” is the number one song in the country right now, thanks in part to Donald Glover's Golden Globes shoutout (and also because it's lit). But Migos are still trying to outdo themselves with an updated version of their single that I literally can’t stop watching. During an interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, they participated in the Llama Llama Red Pajama segment which is exactly what you probably think it is: Guests rap the words to the classic children’s book to the beat of their own single. And because Migos are superior beings that bring us mortals divine gifts every time they get near a beat, their segment is epic. Not only do they riff off the words, they provide ad libs and harmonies like only they can. Seriously, if this isn't the highlight of your day, I'm not sure what else I can do for you.
Migos’ appearance on The Cruz Show is just one of the press stops for the trio as they promote their upcoming album C U L T U R E. They've already performed on Kimmel. On Friday they’re doing a live show at the Highline Ballroom and on Saturday they’re teaching a culture class at New York University. The latter is a fitting move for the group that is defining the style and tastes of a generation. Fun fact: Migos were the first rappers to normalize the staccato-style of rapping that has become popular in the last few years. What a time to be alive.
