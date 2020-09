Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Is Returning With Performances From Rosalia & More

Following the success of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on Amazon last September, Prime Video will be airing a second fashion show to celebrate the fashion brand’s Fall 2020 collection next month. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, on which Rihanna will serve as executive producer and creative director, will arrive on Amazon on October 2, and include performances from Rosalia, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.