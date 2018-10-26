Halloween costumes are a blast when you're solo (who doesn't love a punny costume, or a reason to play with makeup?) But when you're partnered up, choosing a Halloween costume isn't just fun...it can be super hot. After all, Halloween is basically all about role play right? And if you choose your costume right, it could basically be like you and your partner are having foreplay the whole time you're at your BFF's Halloween bash.
Ahead, we've rounded up some sexy couple costume ideas inspired by Yandy, sexy costume (and lingerie) store extraordinaire. Go ahead and buy the Yandy version if you're not that good with a glue gun. But if you're more DIY-friendly, use these looks to get your creative juices flowing.