The Biebers Are Giving The Kardashians A Run For Their Money With New Reality Show

Justin and Hailey Bieber are letting the world into their relationship in a new Facebook Watch series, and we’re already finding out so much about this couple just from the first episode.
Taking a page out of the Kardashians' book, the spouses teamed up with Facebook to create reality series The Biebers on Watch, which debuted Monday. In the premiere episode, Justin and Hailey get candid about the details of their marriage during a spontaneous ride on a paddle boat, not holding back even when the conversation veers into deeper, more uncomfortable territory.
Justin set the mood for the conversation by asking his wife what she felt was the most rewarding aspect of their marriage thus far. “I think it’s the companionship you get out of,” Hailey responded. “The more you work on it, the more that you fight for it...it takes a lot of work.”
The discussion revealed that the spouses have indeed been putting in a lot of effort into their relationship from the very beginning. After a long game of “are they, aren’t they,” Justin and Hailey became Instagram official in 2016. Unfortunately, they decided to split shortly due to what the young Mrs. Bieber described as "fuck boy shit," referring to his on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez.
"I think that one thing that's really important is that from the time you and I ended and were not on good terms, I was on my own essentially," Hailey shared with Justin on the boat. "I didn't search for somebody to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void in that way. I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling."
"There was so much hurt and so much pain," Justin agreed solemnly.
The on-camera candid conversation is a first for the couple, who normally only speak publicly about their relationship to share their thirsty declarations of love. But the vulnerability is a part of the Biebers' new chapter, no doubt influenced by the positive impact of Justin's YouTube documentary series Seasons; the singer opened about up his battle with addiction and his mental health over the course of the show's 10 episodes.
Filmed with GoPro cameras in their home at Puslinch Lake, Ontario, The Biebers on Watch promises even more glimpses into Justin and Hailey's personal life. New episodes will premiere on Facebook Watch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and fans will even be able to engage with the couple on Facebook Live sessions after each episode. It's their way of staying connected even in quarantine.
"We wanted to bring you into our journey a little bit," Justin explains to viewers in the season premiere of the show. "And show you an inside scoop of what we've been doing."
The first episode of The Biebers on Watch is now available on Facebook.
