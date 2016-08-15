Is Hailey Baldwin's Cryptic Post About Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber?

Once upon a time, model Hailey Baldwin hung out with Justin Bieber at the February 2011 premiere of his music documentary, Never Say Never. At the time Bieber was dating Selena Gomez. As for who Baldwin was dating... who knows? At the time, she wasn't famous. The two first met in 2009 in an awkward puberty-filled moment captured on video here.
Fast forward five-plus years since then, and now Baldwin is a recognizable face, and a bit of an Instagram socialite with her crew of other famous, pretty, rich friends. Bieber has become even more famous. And Gomez has totally distanced herself from her former boo, breaking the hearts of Jelena worshippers everywhere. But then last night, something magical happened. Jelena reunited for a moment to exchange harsh words over Bieber's latest Instagram activity, involving the 17-year-old Sofia Richie who Bieber is spending a lot of time with (dating.) We documented the interaction here.
And now Baldwin is ready to weigh in. After all, she was the female companion of the 22-year-old superstar earlier this year, so perhaps she has some critical knowledge on the matter at hand. In a comment-disabled post, the 19-year-old shared a quote about being true to oneself, and letting bygones be bygones. Or something like that.
Is it about Bieber? More than likely. She doesn't usually post #LifeQuotes so something had to prompt her to get real about "self-growth" and living in the present. It sounds like she's basically telling Bieber to grow up.
The internet deemed Gomez the winner of this round of Jelena battle royal, but how does Baldwin stack up? She's clearly ready for her time in the ring.
