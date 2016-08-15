The Internet Is Here For The #SelenaEndedJustinParty

After Bieber threatened to leave Instagram because of fan backlash toward his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Gomez offered up some advice in the comments section. "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol," Gomez wrote. "It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you."
Soon afterward, the hashtag #SelenaEndedJustinParty began trending on Twitter.
Most of the tweets included a photo of other celebs sipping tea, or a GIF of Gomez laying down the law. Others chose to write their own take on Gomez's shade parade.
"She cried over Justin because he broke her heart," one tweet read. "And now she's breaking his career, woah."
One person even noted this was karma for Bieber shading Gomez's BFF Taylor Swift, tweeting, "Snakes eat RATS." Another user crafted a suggested track list for Bieber's next album, with every song title including the word "Sorry."
"She used you?" one user wrote. "But she was famous while you were still in diapers."
All the shade fit to print in 140 characters.
me right now #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/ne0czNYSDa— Ischtar Isik (@IschtarIsik) August 15, 2016
the wig is off #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/FhLHt8hWvQ— ️ (@selenasbambi) August 15, 2016
After trying to drag Taylor & karma strikes u to hard on the ground. Snakes eat RATS. 😌 #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/5Rysam0rGy— Sean Arcilla (@seanarcilla13) August 15, 2016
" used me for attention" #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/1sBSnxzmx8— Music News & Facts (@MusicNews_land) August 15, 2016
She used you? But she was famous while you were still in diapers. #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/0ATf9T8NGE— crystalreedsrb (@CrystaliniReed) August 15, 2016
THIS JUST IN: Here are the track titles on Justin's upcoming album:— ️ (@jelengend) August 15, 2016
1- Sorry
2- Sorry 2.0
3- Sorry 3.0
4- Sorry 4.0 #SelenaEndedJustinParty
#SelenaEndedJustinParty she cried over Justin because he broke her heart and now she's breaking his career,woah pic.twitter.com/a5bnXCE6sR— -ᴊᴀʏ❀ (@jxyzhelle) August 15, 2016
Sorry but this is too funny😂 #SelenaEndedJustinParty pic.twitter.com/7im9OMV4O1— christie (@ClassicGrxnde) August 15, 2016